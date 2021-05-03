US Equestrian and Land Rover Announce Expanded Partnership Through 2023

Lexington, KY. – Land Rover has remained a valued partner of US Equestrian and dedicated sponsor of the U.S. Eventing Team for more than a decade. This week, Land Rover confirmed its continued support of US Equestrian with a multi-year agreement as title sponsor of the U.S. Eventing Team, the U.S. Eventing Grant Program, and the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™.

Now, US Equestrian is pleased to announce that Land Rover has expanded its support of equestrian sports as the new title sponsor of the Land Rover U.S. Driving Team and as the official vehicle for all USEF Hunter National Championships from 2021 through 2023.

©KTB Creative Group

As part of their ongoing commitment to facilitate and broaden representation of equestrian sports within mainstream markets, Land Rover sponsors the NBC broadcast of the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian, with the 2021 edition scheduled to premiere on May 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and a re-air scheduled for May 15 at 1:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network. Check local listings for up-to-date broadcast information.

The winning rider of the 2021 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event will not only claim their share of prize money, but will also be presented with the keys to a 12-month lease of a 2021 Land Rover Discovery.

“There’s no doubt that Land Rover’s partnership has been beneficial to US Equestrian and the U.S. Eventing Team,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “Land Rover is a brand that understands equestrian sports and the equestrian lifestyle, and we’re thrilled to have their expanded partnership as the new title sponsor of the U.S. Driving Team and as the official vehicle of the USEF National Championships in the hunter discipline.”

“Land Rover is delighted to extend our relationship with the United States Equestrian Federation through 2023. Our relationships with the athletes and fans are stronger than ever,” said Michael Curmi, Brand Experience Director, Jaguar Land Rover North America. “We’re especially excited to continue providing athlete funding through the Land Rover US Eventing Grant program and wish the athletes the very best in Tokyo.”

The 2021 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian takes place April 22-25 at the Kentucky Horse Park. Learn more at kentuckythreedayevent.com and watch the live stream of the 2021 event on USEF Network.

On display throughout the competition grounds this year will be the new short wheelbase and compact Land Rover Defender 90. Delivering transformational breadth of capability and versatility, the new Defender 90, along with the longer wheelbase 110 is on sale now. Visit LandRoverUSA.com to configure yours today.

About Land Rover

