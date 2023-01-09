US Equestrian is Now Accepting Applications for 2024 U.S. Saddle Seat World Cup Team Coaches

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is now accepting applications for the 2024 U.S. Saddle Seat World Cup Team coaches. The U.S. Saddle Seat Team will consist of 12 athletes, six to compete in the three-gaited section and six to compete in the five-gaited section at the 2024 Saddle Seat World Cup in December of 2024 in Parys, South Africa.

Interested parties must complete an application and submit their resume via email to [email protected] no later than October 15, 2023. The application and job description can be found here. US Equestrian reserves the right to amend the job description.

Additional information for the Saddle Seat World Cup will be made available on www.usasaddleseatworldcup.org. Please contact Emily McSweeney, Assistant Director of National Breeds & Non-FEI Disciplines, at [email protected] with any questions.

