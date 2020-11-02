US Equestrian Introduces MARS Equestrian™ as Title Sponsor of Tryon International Three-Day Event and Buckeye Nutrition as Title Sponsor of 2020 USEF Eventing CCI4*-L National Championship

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce MARS Equestrian as the title sponsor of the Tryon International Three-Day Event, as well as Buckeye Nutrition as title sponsor of the 2020 USEF Eventing CCI4*-L National Championship set to take place at Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC) in Mill Spring, N.C. from November 12-15, 2020. The MARS Equestrian Tryon International Three-Day Event is new to the calendar in 2020 and will feature CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L, and CCI2*-L competition alongside the CCI4*-L. The Buckeye Nutrition/USEF Eventing CCI4*-L National Championship will close out the 2020 national championship season for the discipline of eventing and is the only CCI4*-L to be hosted on the East Coast this year.



“We are very grateful to MARS Equestrian and Buckeye Nutrition for their continued support of equestrian sport and for their enthusiasm to sponsor the Tryon International Three-Day Event and USEF Eventing CCI4*-L National Championships this year,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “This championship will provide an excellent opportunity for our eventing athletes to perform in an intense and competitive environment as they look ahead to a very important 2021 season.”



“We are thrilled to announce our support of the Tryon International Three-Day Event and 2020 USEF Eventing CCI4*-L National Championships, which is the only CCI4*-L on the East Coast this year, and a key event for many of our country’s most talented athletes,” said Bridgett McIntosh, Director of MARS Equestrian. “MARS Equestrian and our affiliated brands are committed to ensuring the success of equestrian sport here in the United States and are proud to partner with US Equestrian and TIEC on what is sure to be a fantastic event in just a few weeks’ time.”



“We are honored to host this prestigious eventing competition at Tryon. Along with our partners MARS Equestrian and US Equestrian, we are dedicated to producing world-class equestrian sport safely during these uncertain times,” said Sharon Decker, President of Tryon Equestrian Properties, Carolinas Operations. “We look forward to bringing the Tryon International Three-Day Event to life at our venue.”



Spectators will not be allowed on-site due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the MARS Equestrian Tryon International Three-Day Event and 2020 Buckeye Nutrition/USEF Eventing CCI4*-L National Championship will be live streamed on USEF Network. The Tryon International Three-Day Event will begin on Thursday, November 12 and conclude on Sunday, November 15. For more information, please visit www.tryon.com.



About MARS Equestrian™

MARS Equestrian™ Sponsorship by Mars, Incorporated is the link between our iconic brands and the equestrian community. For generations, Mars has celebrated a rich equestrian heritage, and through purposeful partnerships, MARS Equestrian™ is committed to the sport and building an enduring legacy. From world-class competitions across all equestrian disciplines, to stewarding the power of horses on society and sustainability, MARS Equestrian™ is dedicated to our purpose to improve the lives of horses, pets, and the people who love them. For more information please visit our website at www.marsequestrian.com and social media @marsequestrian.



About Tryon International Equestrian Center

Tryon International Equestrian Center at Tryon Resort, host of the FEI World Equestrian Games™ Tryon 2018, is one of the world's ultimate equestrian lifestyle destinations with first-class facilities for all FEI disciplines and showcasing Hunter/Jumper, Equitation, Steeplechase, Polo, and multidiscipline events in Mill Spring, NC. From carousel to competition, the mission of Tryon Resort is to celebrate the magic of the horse, grow equestrian sport, and increase access to this majestic animal. A haven for equestrian competitors and enthusiasts, Tryon Resort is an iconic, year-round destination for connoisseurs of diverse cuisine and shopping, lodging getaways, and family entertainment. Learn more at www.Tryon.com or call 828-863-1000.



