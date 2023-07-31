US Equestrian Higher Education Scholarship Application Deadline Is July 31, 2023

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian would like to remind high school seniors to submit their application for the 2023 US Equestrian Higher Education Scholarship. The scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who will be attending college in the fall of 2023 and who are competing members or subscribers of US Equestrian.

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

This scholarship program awards five $1,000 scholarships each year to US Equestrian members from any breed or discipline who are committed to continuing their equestrian involvement in college. College classes in equine subjects, participation in an intercollegiate equestrian team, or a horse-related job, internship, or volunteer position are among the ways that scholarship recipients can continue their participation in the equestrian community.

How to Apply

Download the application form here. Applicants must submit the completed application form, a 1,000-word essay describing their involvement in equestrian sports and their post-college career plans, and at least one reference letter from someone in the equine industry explaining why the applicant is deserving of the scholarship.

The deadline for applications is July 31, 2023. Scholarship recipients will be announced on September 15, 2023.

Learn more about the US Equestrian Higher Education Scholarship here or contact Samantha Robinson, National Breeds & Disciplines Program Coordinator, at [email protected] with any questions.