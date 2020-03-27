US Equestrian Extending Submission Period for Expressions of Interest for Endurance Recognized Affiliate

Lexington, Ky. - Due to the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extreme disruption to business this has caused, US Equestrian (USEF) is extending the deadline for submission of Expressions of Interest (EOI) from those organizations interested in being considered for designation as a USEF Recognized Affiliate for the international discipline of Endurance.
Through its announcement released Monday, March 16 2020, USEF opened the submission period which was originally established for three weeks, ending April 6. With the new two-week extension, the submission period will now remain open until 5:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday, April 20, 2020.
For organizations seeking consideration as the USEF Recognized Affiliate for Endurance, please click here for the Expression of Interest packet.
Affiliation with US Equestrian offers organizations a host of benefits including access to resources and processes that aid in providing fairness, safety and a level playing field and that provide unique opportunities for expanded reach to build awareness.
To learn more about the Endurance discipline, please visit the USEF Endurance Sport Page.
EOIs must be submitted via the online form accessed within the packet, and all submissions must be received by no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday, April 20, 2020.
In order to preserve the integrity of the process and ensure the absence of conflict of interest, any communications issued outside of the online EOI application process must be sent by email to [email protected].
by US Equestrian Communications Department | Mar 27, 2020, 12:01 PM EST
