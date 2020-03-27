Search
Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Information and Resources
EMERGENCY RELIEF: $20 USEF Fan Memberships with Access to Health and Insurance Benefits (Promo Code RELIEF)
As a part of our efforts to protect the health of our employees, US Equestrian is working under a flexible work plan for our staff. As we transition to this modified format, there may be interruptions to service. We will do our best to have all services fully functioning as quickly as possible. Customer Care can be reached by emailing [email protected], online chat or leave a voicemail by calling (859) 258-2472. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.
US Equestrian Extending Submission Period for Expressions of Interest for Endurance Recognized Affiliate

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Mar 27, 2020, 12:01 PM EST

Lexington, Ky. - Due to the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extreme disruption to business this has caused, US Equestrian (USEF) is extending the deadline for submission of Expressions of Interest (EOI) from those organizations interested in being considered for designation as a USEF Recognized Affiliate for the international discipline of Endurance.

Through its announcement released Monday, March 16 2020, USEF opened the submission period which was originally established for three weeks, ending April 6.  With the new two-week extension, the submission period will now remain open until 5:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday, April 20, 2020.

For organizations seeking consideration as the USEF Recognized Affiliate for Endurance, please click here for the Expression of Interest packet. 

Affiliation with US Equestrian offers organizations a host of benefits including access to resources and processes that aid in providing fairness, safety and a level playing field and that provide unique opportunities for expanded reach to build awareness. 

To learn more about the Endurance discipline, please visit the USEF Endurance Sport Page

EOIs must be submitted via the online form accessed within the packet, and all submissions must be received by no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday, April 20, 2020

In order to preserve the integrity of the process and ensure the absence of conflict of interest, any communications issued outside of the online EOI application process must be sent by email to [email protected].  

Coronavirus Impact on USEF Licensed Competitions

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all USEF owned events, selection trials, training camps, clinics, and activities will be suspended for the next 30 days.

USEF strongly recommends that competition organizers suspend all USEF licensed competitions across the country for the next 30 days and that equestrians do not compete for the next 30 days. For those competitions that do run, there will be no accumulation of points, scores, money won, qualifications, or rankings toward any USEF awards programs, USEF owned event, or selection to a US team during this 30-day time period. This includes USEF National Championships.

Resources from the CDC, WHO, USOPC, and the FEI are available on usef.org/media/coronavirus-resources. Links found on this webpage provide you with direct access to valuable information on each organization’s website which is updated regularly.