US Equestrian and EquiFit Announce Continued Sponsor Partnership

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian and EquiFit, the Official Performance Boot and Leg Wear of US Equestrian, are pleased to announce a renewed commitment to their long tenured partnership, which provides an array of EquiFit products to US Equestrian High Performance Teams and supports members through product awards and event sponsorship.

EquiFit has remained a dedicated supporter of US Equestrian and continues to grow its sponsor presence through many key events and competitions throughout the year, including USEF Pony Finals, USEF Junior Hunter Finals East and West, and USEF/USDF Festival of Champions.



“EquiFit has been a great partner for us through the years and their continued innovation and creativity within their product lines have benefited our High Performance programs, but also their commitment to ensuring the growth of the sport through support of major national championships and events has been incredibly beneficial to our members,” said Vicki Lowell, Chief Marketing & Content Officer for US Equestrian.



EquiFit was founded by Alexandra Cherubini over 15 years ago and has been at the forefront of the equine product industry, launching several successful lines of innovative and protective equine apparel and horseware items, while operating with the ultimate goal of improving performance, health, and well-being for both horses and humans alike.



"EquiFit is very excited to continue our partnership with US Equestrian as our mission of developing the highest quality products to help horses and riders succeed at all levels aligns perfectly with US Equestrian's mission to grow our beloved sport," stated Alexandrea Cherubini, Founder and CEO of EquiFit. “Members of US Equestrian all across the country use EquiFit products and we are honored to have their trust to support their horse’s needs. We look forward to another wonderful year with US Equestrian.”



To learn more about EquiFit and their various product lines, please visit www.equifit.net.



About EquiFit, Inc.

EquiFit, inc. has been helping top equine athletes train, compete and succeed for over a decade. Taking cues from the healthcare and sports industries, Equifit delivers innovative products to help horses excel both in and out of the ring. All EquiFit products are imagined and designed by experienced equestrians. Pairing horse-world expertise with cutting-edge technology and premium materials, EquiFit offers invaluable products for athletes at all levels.



EquiFit is proud to be “Made in the USA” and to be the Official Performance Horse Boot and Leg Wear of the United States Equestrian Federation.