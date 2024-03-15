US Equestrian and DEFENDER Renew Longstanding Partnership

Lexington, KY. – We are excited to announce the renewal of an expanded, multiyear partnership between Defender and US Equestrian.

The renewed commitment will position Defender as the Official Luxury Vehicle of US Equestrian and name Defender as the title sponsor of the U.S. Eventing Team, title sponsor of the U.S. Driving Team, title sponsor of the USEF CCI5* National Championship at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™, and the Official Vehicle of all USEF Hunter National Championships.

“Land Rover, a longstanding partner of US Equestrian, started with a focus on the sport of eventing, but they have chosen to further broaden their reach and impact across disciplines with this recent renewal which is exciting,” said US Equestrian’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney. “Simultaneously, the renewal will align our teams and equestrian sport specifically with the Defender brand.”

Sam Allen, Defender US Brand Director said “Defender is pleased to continue our partnership with US Equestrian. The purpose built Defender, with all its capabilities aligns perfectly with the Equestrian Lifestyle. As we continue our partnership, we look forward to connecting with the community through memorable activations, including the 2024 Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event.”

With the support of Defender, the U.S. Eventing and Driving Teams found success on the world stage in 2023. The U.S. Eventing Team tallied two second-place finishes as well as a fourth-place finish in Nations Cups in Poland, Germany, and the Netherlands. The U.S. Driving Team had respectable results at the FEI Driving World Championships for Pair Horses in France and Combined Ponies in the Netherlands. Both teams aim to have top results in 2024 and beyond with the help of this partnership.

“Ensuring that the globally reowned Defender brand continues association with two of our U.S. teams is vital not only in the support of the teams, but to the growth, reach and awareness of both the eventing and driving disciplines,” stated David O’Connor, Chief of Sport for US Equestrian. “We are grateful to Defender for their continued support of equestrian sport and our U.S. programs.”

In addition, Defender and US Equestrian are looking forward to the impact that will come from the expanded partner initiatives benefitting local communities, including the Defender Service Awards, aimed to recognize nonprofits and their acts of service for their communities.

About Defender

Defender embraces the impossible. Each member of the Defender family is purposefully designed, highly desirable and seriously durable. A modern-day hero that respects the past but at the same time anticipates the future. Available in 90, 110 and 130 body styles, with up to eight seats, each has a charisma of its own. A beacon of liberty since 1948, Defender supports humanitarian and conservation work with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the Tusk Trust. The Defender brand is underpinned by Land Rover – a mark of trust built on 75 years of expertise in technology and world-leading off-road capability. Defender is designed and engineered in the UK and sold in 121 countries. It belongs to the JLR house of brands alongside Range Rover, Discovery and Jaguar.