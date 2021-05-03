US Equestrian Board of Directors Takes Action to Improve Calendar Management

Lexington, Ky. – On April 19, 2021, the USEF Board of Directors approved two actions to support the USEF calendar management processes. The Board approved a resolution to amend GR315 Mileage Exemptions to facilitate the collective review of all Mileage Exemption Requests for the first trimester of 2022 in the state of Florida. The Board believes a singular review of all relevant Hunter, Jumper and Hunter/Jumper Mileage Exemption Requests taking place in Florida from December 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 will provide the USEF and its members with the most universal consideration of the competition landscape and ensure that sufficient competition opportunities exist to meet the needs of competitors.

An applicant must submit the Mileage Exemption Request Form, fully completed, to the Federation by no later than June 1, 2021. This means a new or renewing license application or request to modify an existing license must be received by the USEF no later than 5:00 pm ET on May 21, 2021. The USEF will provide a decision on all requests no later than September 1, 2021.

In order to manage the Eventing calendar in a manner that best supports the competitive development of athletes and their horses, the Board approved a new Eventing Calendar Process and the applicable rules that support the new process. The bid process for event organizers looking to host the CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L and Advanced levels for the 2023-2027 competition cycle is now open. Please refer to the U.S. Eventing Calendar Process webpage for all information regarding the bid process. The FAQ for 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar Bid Process contains answers to frequently asked questions and will continue to be updated frequently.

Please contact Katlynn Sacco, Director of Competition Licensing at [email protected] with any questions.