US Equestrian Announces U.S. Vaulting Team for 2023 FEI Vaulting World Championship for Young Vaulters and Juniors

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will represent the U.S. Vaulting Team in Junior Individual, Pas de Deux, and Squad competition and Young Vaulter Individual competition at the 2023 FEI Vaulting World Championship for Young Vaulters and Juniors in Flyinge, Sweden, July 25-30. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Emma Seely, Assistant Chef d’Equipe Kimberly Wellmann, and Team Leader Michelle McQueen.

The following athletes have been selected to the U.S. Vaulting Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Junior Individual Female

Kylynn Ghafouri (Murrieta, Calif.)

Hannah Wildermuth (Pottsville, Pa.)

Emi Yang (Los Altos Hills, Calif.)

Reserve: Genevieve Downen (Longbranch, Wash.)

Junior Pas de Deux

Persephone Brown (Brighton, Colo.) and Danica Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.)

Aria Deshpande (San Francisco, Calif.) and Hanna Parker (Redwood City, Calif.)

Reserve: Harriet Bartell (Monroe, Ga.) and Hannah Wildermuth (Pottsville, Pa.)

Junior Squad

Oak Hills:

Gracie Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah)

Miriam Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah)

Jacey Muir (Payson, Utah)

Paityn Phillips (Lehi, Utah)

Mikell Stoddard (Eagle Mountain, Utah)

Amber Terry (Spanish Fork, Utah)

Abby Wilson (Spanish Fork, Utah)

Emma Wilson (Payson, Utah)

Young Vaulter Individual Female

Melanie Ford (Fort Collins, Colo.)

Emma Milito (Brighton, Colo.)

Caroline Morse (Los Gatos, Calif.)

Reserve: Lillian Kuhl (Denver, Colo.)

Competition Information

Competition at the FEI Vaulting World Championship for Young Vaulters and Juniors will begin Tuesday, July 25, with Junior Individual Compulsory Tests and will conclude Sunday, July 30, with Junior Pas de Deux Final Free Tests.

