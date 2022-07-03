US Equestrian Announces U.S. Vaulting Athletes for Aachen CVIO4*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four vaulting athletes selected to represent the U.S. at the CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival hosted in Aachen, Germany, from June 23-July 3, 2022.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the U.S. and are listed in alphabetical order.

Tessa Divita (Portola Valley, Calif.)

Daniel Janes (Mountain View, Calif.)

Emily Rose (Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Ana Schult (Longmont, Colo.)



Vaulting competition at the CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival will begin on Friday, June 24, and continue through Sunday, June 26, 2022. For more information, please visit www.chioaachen.de/en/programme/vaulting/.



Follow US Equestrian

For competition updates, follow USA Vaulting on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Use #USAVaulting.