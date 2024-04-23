US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team for 2024 FEI Jumping Nations Cup CSIO3* Competitions at Kronenberg and Roeser

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Netherlands CSIO3* in Kronenberg, Netherlands, from May 16-19, and the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Luxembourg CSIO3* in Roeser, Luxembourg, from June 6-9, which are part of the Longines European Equestrian Federation (EEF) Series. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski at both competitions.

The following athletes have been named to the U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Kelli Cruciotti Vanderveen (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) Coco Fath (Fairfield, Conn.)

(Fairfield, Conn.) Elena Haas (Winston Salem, N.C.)

(Winston Salem, N.C.) Ansgar Holtgers, Jr. (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) Michael Hughes (Franklin Lakes, N.J.)

Competition Information

Longines EEF Series Peelbergen – Kronenberg CSIO3*

The competition will begin Thursday, May 16. The Nations Cup will take place Friday, May 17, while the Grand Prix closes out the competition on Sunday, May 19.

Schedule

Longines EEF Series Luxembourg – Roeser CSIO3*

The competition will begin Thursday, June 6. The Grand Prix will take place Friday, June 7, while the Nations Cup closes out the competition on Sunday, June 9.

Schedule

