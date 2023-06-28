US Equestrian Announces U.S. Endurance Team for 2023 FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that will represent the United States at the 2023 FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors, scheduled to take place September 2, 2023, at Castelsagrat, France. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Lisanne Dorion with support from Dr. Olivia Rudolphi as the team veterinarian.



The following combinations will represent the U.S. Endurance Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Avery Betz-Conway (Kingsland, Ga.) and RAS Istanbul, a 2011 Arabian gelding owned by Estanar S. A.

Alex Shampoe (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Fine Cut Gold, a 2011 Arabian mare owned by Valerie Kanavy and Wendy MacCoubrey

Meghan Wert (Spring Mills, Pa.) and Gilted Gold, a 2015 Anglo-Arabian mare owned by Valerie Kanavy

Competition Information

Learn more about the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors here.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.