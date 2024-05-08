US Equestrian Announces U.S. Dressage Team Short List for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the eight athlete-and-horse combinations who have been selected to the U.S. Dressage Team Olympic Short List for continued observation ahead of team selection for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games later this summer.

The following athletes and horses have been selected to the U.S. Dressage Team Olympic Short List and are listed in alphabetical order:

Katherine Bateson-Chandler (Wellington, Fla.) and Haute Couture , a 2012 Dutch Warmblood (Connaisseur x Destiney) mare owned by Jennifer Huber and Katherine Bateson-Chandler

Anna Buffini (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) and Fiontini , her own 2010 Danish Warmblood (Fassbinder x Rapitala) mare

Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Helix , a 2012 Dutch Warmblood (Apache X Zeester T) gelding owned by Zen Elite Equestrian Center; and Lars van de Hoenderheide , a 2011 Belgian Warmblood (Negro x Taaika) gelding owned by Zen Elite Equestrian Center

Anna Marek (Dunnellon, Fla.) and Fire Fly , a 2010 KWPN (Briar Junior x Arieka) gelding owned by Janet Simile

Marcus Orlob (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Jane , a 2014 Dutch Warmblood (Desperado x Zandra) mare owned by Alice Tarjan

Endel Ots (Wellington, Fla.) and Zen Elite's Bohemian , a 2010 Westphalian (Bordeaux x Sunshine) gelding owned by Zen Elite Equestrian Center

Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) and Suppenkasper, a 2008 KWPN (Spielberg x Upanoeska) gelding owned by Four Winds Farm and Akiko Yamazaki

Athletes and horses must compete in a minimum of two CDIs between May 8 - June 25, 2024, and must compete in at least one of the following Observation Events: Le Mans CDI4*, Hagen CDI3*, and Rotterdam CDIO5*. In the CDIO5* team competition, the combinations will be led by Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig. Final team selection will be announced by June 25, 2024. All nominations to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team are subject to approval by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

