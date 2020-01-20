US Equestrian Announces Updates to U.S. Dressage Elite and Pre-Elite Lists

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the updated U.S. Dressage Elite and Pre-Elite Lists for 2020.



The Elite Program was established to provide support and resources to athlete/horse combinations that have proven they are internationally competitive. View the complete criteria. Membership is reviewed twice annually and new members may be added on a rolling basis.



“We have a very exciting year ahead of us and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with each of the Elite and Pre-Elite list combinations to further strengthen the depth of our program. It will be a busy few months and I expect we will also see some new combinations make the jump to the Elite and Pre-Elite lists, which is very promising when looking at the future talent we can continue to develop within our program,” said Chef d’Equipe Debbie McDonald.



In alphabetical order, the following athlete/horse combinations meet the criteria for Elite Program membership:



Katherine Bateson-Chandler (Wellington, Fla.) and Alcazar, Jane Clark’s Dutch Warmblood gelding



Olivia LaGoy-Weltz (Haymarket, Va.) and Lonoir, her and Mary Ann McPhail’s Danish Warmblood gelding



Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Salvino, Betsy Juliano LLC’s Hanoverian stallion, and Harmony’s Duval, Duval Partners LLC’s Dutch Warmblood gelding



Kasey Perry-Glass (Wellington, Fla.) and Goerklintgaards Dublet, Diane Perry’s Danish Warmblood gelding



Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) and Suppenkasper, Four Winds Farm and Akiko Yamazaki’s Dutch Warmblood gelding



The Dressage Pre-Elite List underpins the Elite Program and seeks to provide support and guidance to those combinations in the 69-73% Grand Prix score range so they are able to succeed in reaching Elite Member status (consistent 73%+ score range). View the complete criteria.



In alphabetical order, the following athlete/horse combinations meet the criteria for Pre-Elite Program membership:



Charlotte Jorst (Reno, Nev.) and Kastel’s Nintendo, Kastel Denmark’s Dutch Warmblood stallion



Nick Wagman (San Diego, Calif.) and Don John, Beverly Gepfer’s Dutch Warmblood gelding.



For more information, please contact Hallye Griffin, Managing Director of Dressage, at (859) 225-6949 or [email protected]. Stay up to date with U.S. dressage by following USA Dressage on Facebook. Use #USADressage.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOC, and USEF sponsors and members.