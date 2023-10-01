US Equestrian Announces Updated 2025 FEI Driving World Championships Selection Procedures

Lexington, Ky. – The US Equestrian Board of Directors has approved updated selection procedures for the 2025 FEI Driving World Championships at its November 2023 meeting. These selection procedures for the following events can be downloaded by clicking on the linked titles below.

The selection period for the 2025 World Championships will begin on January 1, 2024, through the deadline for applications on June 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The application will be available on the USEF Athlete Dashboard at athletes.usef.org. Athletes who are interested in qualifying for these championships should also review the FEI criteria for qualification at inside.fei.org/fei/disc/driving/main-events.

Stay up to date on driving competition information on the Combined Driving page of USEF.org. Questions? Contact Anna Brooks Thomas, USEF Director of Driving, at [email protected].

