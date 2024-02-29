US Equestrian Announces Teams for 2024 USEF Futures Team Challenge at Carolina International

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the combinations selected to compete in the 2024 USEF Futures Team Challenge at the Carolina International CCI and Horse Trials, from March 14-17 in Raeford, N.C. The Challenge is designed to replicate the experience of competing within a team environment and thus is a training opportunity embedded within an existing competition at the CCI3* and CCI4* levels.

The 2024 USEF Futures Team Challenge is administered by US Equestrian to complement the Eventing Pathway Programs. Selection to a team under this Challenge does not represent selection to a recognized U.S. team. Selected combinations will attend the pre-competition training taking place two days before the start of competition. Two teams of four combinations led by Chef d’Equipe/Technical Advisor Bobby Costello and Emerging and Development Coach Leslie Law will contest the unofficial, simulated team competition.

The following combinations have been named to Team Bobby and are listed in alphabetical order:

Christina Henriksen (Keswick, Va.) and Cisco’s Calor Z , her own 2015 Zangersheide gelding (Carrera VDL x Zamira)

(Keswick, Va.) and , her own 2015 Zangersheide gelding (Carrera VDL x Zamira) Andrew McConnon (Vass, N.C.) and FVF Top Gun , a 2013 Dutch Warmblood gelding (C. Quito x Vignette) owned by FVF Top Gun LLC

(Vass, N.C.) and , a 2013 Dutch Warmblood gelding (C. Quito x Vignette) owned by FVF Top Gun LLC Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.) and She’s the One , a 2015 Anglo-European mare (Jaguar Mail x One to Watch) owned by Sherrie Martin, Mollie Hoff, Caroline Pamukcu, and Andy Hoff Direct Reserve: HSH Blake , a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Tolan R x Doughiska Lass) owned by Caroline Pamukcu, Sherrie Martin, Mollie Hoff, and Deniz Pamukcu

(Springtown, Pa.) and , a 2015 Anglo-European mare (Jaguar Mail x One to Watch) owned by Sherrie Martin, Mollie Hoff, Caroline Pamukcu, and Andy Hoff Sharon White (Summit Point, W.Va.) and Claus 63, her own 2012 Holsteiner gelding (Catoo x Tina II)

The following combinations have been named to Team Leslie and are listed in alphabetical order:

Jenny Caras (Buckhead, Ga.) and Sommersby , a 2012 Holsteiner gelding (Sergeant Pepper x d’Mademoiselle) owned by Jenny Caras and Jerry Hollis

(Buckhead, Ga.) and , a 2012 Holsteiner gelding (Sergeant Pepper x d’Mademoiselle) owned by Jenny Caras and Jerry Hollis Emily Hamel (Aiken, S.C.) and Corvett , a 2007 Holsteiner gelding (Corrido x Tina XII) owned by Black Flag Option, LLC

(Aiken, S.C.) and , a 2007 Holsteiner gelding (Corrido x Tina XII) owned by Black Flag Option, LLC Lauren Lambert (Flower Mound, Texas) and Biscotti , her own 2012 RPSI gelding (Benidetto x Hey Nurse)

(Flower Mound, Texas) and , her own 2012 RPSI gelding (Benidetto x Hey Nurse) Cassie Sanger (Wilmington, Del.) and Fernhill Zoro, her own 2008 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Verdi x Oronia Z)

The following combinations have been named as alternates and are listed in alphabetical order:

Lea Adams-Blackmore (Norwich, Vt.) and Frostbite , her own 2013 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Zirocco Blue VDL x Zanna)

(Norwich, Vt.) and , her own 2013 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Zirocco Blue VDL x Zanna) Alexandra Knowles (Lexington, Ky.) and Morswood, a 2008 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Ricardo Z x Princess in Arms) owned by Katherine O’Brien

Competition Information

The dressage phase for the CCI4*-S and CCI3*-S will take place Thursday, March 14, followed by the jumping phase on Friday, March 15. The CCI4*-S and CCI3*-S divisions conclude Saturday, March 16, with the cross-country phase.

