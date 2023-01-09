US Equestrian Announces SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated as Official Ticketing Partner

Lexington, Ky. - The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) is pleased to announce SI Tickets, the fan-first ticketing site from Sports Illustrated, as the Official Ticketing Partner of US Equestrian. This partnership will offer all USEF-licensed competitions a ticketing platform resource with the capability of serving the unique ticketing needs of equestrian events. This strategic multi-platform partnership will simplify the spectator experience at many of USEF’s-licensed events, going beyond just a simple ticket purchase to gain entry to competitions. In addition, SI Tickets will provide licensed horse shows with the opportunity to grow awareness of their events through targeted marketing to the SI Tickets audience.

“Partnering with SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated to provide our organizers and show managers with this type of resource is very exciting for our sport,” stated US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney. “The Sports Illustrated brand has a long history of being a leader in the sporting world and the opportunities our partnership with SI Tickets will offer our competition managers, fans, and community is a huge step forward for our industry.”

Tickets to participating USEF competitions will be available through Box Office by Sports Illustrated Tickets, an innovative event management platform and primary ticketing solution built in partnership with web3 leader ConsenSys and powered by Polygon’s blockchain technology.

“USEF competitions are different than most traditional sporting events with competition managers running more than 2,100 USEF-licensed events each year throughout the United States,” stated Vicki Lowell, US Equestrian Chief Marketing Officer. “SI Tickets is going to give our competition managers a brand-new way to connect with fans at events and will be available to them starting this competition season.”

Box Office’s all-new Super Ticket™, a collaboration between SI Tickets and ConsenSys, is an NFT (non-fungible token) ticket that empowers the USEF to remain connected to its fans like never before. Through highlights, collectibles, exclusive offers and more, the Super Ticket™ unlocks engagement opportunities between the USEF, its licensed competitions and its attendees before, during and after events.

“Fans and participants in our sport have high expectations of our competitions and their offerings from a user experience perspective and this partnership with SI Tickets now allows for that experience to be as seamless as possible. From a simpler way to gain entry through new ways to connect with our sponsors and athletes, the fan experience just elevated with this partnership.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the United States Equestrian Federation as its Official Ticketing Provider for its licensed events throughout the 2023-24 competition season and beyond,” said David Lane, CEO, SI Tickets. “For three decades, US Equestrian has been showcasing the love and exuberance of horse sports through competition, its dedicated participants, ambassadors, sponsors, and passionate enthusiasts. We look forward to collaborating with US Equestrian to deliver unique, authentic experiences at its licensed events, and connect with competition managers and fans in the way only Sports Illustrated Tickets can.”

The partnership commences with the Eventing Championships at Galway Downs, scheduled for November 1-5, at Galway Downs Equestrian Center in Temecula, Calif. General Admission tickets are free and can be secured exclusively at www.sitickets.com/USEF. VIP Admission – individuals and tables – can also be purchased at SI Tickets. Parking is free. The event is a high-level, high-flying competition often dubbed the triathlon of equestrian consisting of cross-country jumping, dressage and stadium jumping.

“We are honored to be launching the new ticketing platform through the US Equestrian Federation's ticketing partner SI Tickets,” said Robert Kellerhouse, Event Director, Galway Downs. “What an amazing brand and team Sports Illustrated Tickets has, and we look forward to working with it to both raise awareness of our competitions and provide a state-of-the-art ticketing platform for our customers to utilize."

About US Equestrian

The United States Equestrian Federation (US Equestrian) is the national governing body for equestrian sport and its mission is to provide access to and increase participation in equestrian sports at all levels by ensuring fairness, safety, and enjoyment. Since its creation in 2003, US Equestrian has been bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible. US Equestrian trains, selects, and funds the United States Equestrian Team, which consistently wins medals at the highest level of international competition, including the Olympic Games.

To stay updated on US Equestrian, visit usef.org

About SI Tickets

First launched in June 2021, SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated is a fan-first secondary ticketing marketplace, with over $2.5 billion in inventory and 50 million sports, concerts and theater tickets. SI Tickets features transparent pricing, charges zero ($0) fees on more than 250,000 events and guarantees 100% refund if the event is canceled for any reason. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world.

SI Tickets also operates Box Office, an innovative event management and blockchain-backed primary ticketing solution, the first global platform to combine a complete NFT ticket solution for events of any size with visibility and adjacency to traditional, non-NFT tickets alongside the biggest events around the world.

For more information, visit www.sitickets.com, or download the app on iOS and Android.