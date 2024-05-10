US Equestrian Announces Short List for 2024 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Seniors

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the vaulting athletes who have been named to the short list for the 2024 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Seniors, which will take place July 16-21, 2024, in Bern, Switzerland.
The following athletes have been named to the short list and are listed in alphabetical order.
3* Individual Female
- Tessa Divita
- Paula Hampshire
- Caroline Morse
- Kimberly Palmer
- Emily Rose
3* Individual Male
- Jace Brooks
- Todd Griffiths
- Daniel Janes
3* Pas De Deux
- Shaina Hammond and Alyssa Stoddard
- Margaret Long and Emily Rose
- Raelyn Snyder and Allegra Hart
- Sarah Taylor and Mackennah Spatz
Squads
- Oak Hills
- Pacific Coast
Learn more about the 2024 FEI Vaulting Championships for Seniors at bern2024.ch.
The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.