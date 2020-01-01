US Equestrian Announces Requirements for Use of FDA-Approved Zimeta™ (Dipyrone Injection)

Lexington, Ky. - Kindred Biosciences, Inc. announced the drug, Zimeta™ (dipyrone injection), has been approved for use in horses for the control of pyrexia (fever) by the U.S. Food and Drug administration’s Center for Veterinary Medicine.



Dipyrone is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID); however, it is not one of the seven quantitatively restricted NSAIDs currently addressed by USEF Equine Drugs and Medications Rules. As such, it is a prohibited substance, but GR411 (Conditions For Therapeutic Administrations of Prohibited Substances) will apply. Any use of Zimeta™ (dipyrone injection) will require a properly filed medication report form documenting a 24-hour withdrawal. Additionally, the administration of dipyrone will not constitute the use of a second NSAID, which is prohibited by USEF rules. This policy is effective immediately.



For questions, please call the USEF Equine Drugs and Medications Program at 800-633-2472.