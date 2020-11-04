US Equestrian Announces Promotions on the Para Dressage Pathway Lists

Lexington, Ky. – Following a successful CPEDI competition at the Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championships at Tryon International Equestrian Center in October 2020, the following athlete/horse combinations have been promoted on the Para Dressage Pathway lists:

Sydney Collier and All in One moved up to Elite

Cynthia Screnci and Eragon VF moved up to Development

Eleanor Brimmer and Richelieu Stensvang moved up to Development

Genevieve Rohner added Viessa to her emerging horses

Andie Sue Roth added Centeno XII to her emerging horses

USA Para Dressage has had a string of success in recent years. The United States has a team ranking of No. 1 in the world for Para Dressage, and U.S. athlete Roxanne Trunnell is No. 1 in the world on the FEI’s Para Dressage World Individual Ranking list across all grades.

“The Tryon CPEDI received great results,” said Michel Assouline, USEF Head of Coach Development and Para Dressage Technical Advisor. “Rebecca Hart and Sydney Collier broke their personal records, with high percentage scores in the mid- to upper-70s in all three tests. Rebecca’s scores moved her up to the top ranking Grade III Para Dressage athlete in the world.”

The Para Dressage Pathway program is designed to identify and assist athletes on their track to becoming medal contenders at the Paralympic and World Championship level. The pathway consists of three levels: emerging, developing, and elite. Find out more about the Para Dressage Pathway program here.

“We are very proud of the continued progress in the Para Dressage athletes and horses,” said Assouline. “Another indicator that the program is working is that several additional riders are earning higher scores, breaking the magic 70% benchmark at a CPEDI3*, including Meghan Benge, Alanna Flax-Clark, Deborah Stanitski, and Cindy Screnci.”

USA Para Dressage thanks horse owners Barbara Bonk and Penny Neault for loaning horses and Katherine Pfaff of Cross Creek Farm for hosting athletes while training prior to competition.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.