US Equestrian Announces Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team for Fontainebleau CPEDI3*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team at the Le Printemps des Sports Équestres CPEDI3* in Fontainebleau, France, from April 22-24. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Floratina , a 2008 Hanoverian mare (Fidertanz x Rubina) owned by Rowan O’Riley Groom: Mackenzie Young

Fiona Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Jagger , her own 2012 Westphalian (Johnson x Sigur Ros) gelding Groom: Jessica Martin Legg

Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Vianne , a 2016 Hanoverian (Kastel’s Vitalis x Raureif) mare owned by NorCordia USA Groom: Jessica Martin Legg



Competition Information

The CPEDI3* competition runs Monday, April 22, through Wednesday, April 24. The FEI Para Grand Prix A Tests take place on Monday, followed by the FEI Para Grand Prix B Tests on Tuesday. Competition concludes Wednesday with the FEI Para Grand Prix Freestyles.

Event Website

