US Equestrian Announces Partnership with Protequus®, makers of the NIGHTWATCH® Smart Halter™

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a new partnership with Protequus®, the company behind the NIGHTWATCH® smart halter™.

Equestrian Jeffrey R. Schab founded Protequus in 2013 after losing a horse to colic. The NIGHTWATCH smart halter is a patented equine distress and wellness monitor that provides horse owners and caretakers with early warning alerts to reduce the potentially devastating impact of colic and other equine health emergencies. The smart halter works by monitoring a horse’s vital signs and behavior, looking for changes that correlate with pain and distress. When an alert threshold is breached, owners and any number of caretakers will receive a text, call, and/or email notification so they can get to their horse sooner.

“We believe the NIGHTWATCH smart halter not only has the potential to save the lives of many horses through early referral and intervention, but also transform the animal health industry through data science and predictive analytics,” says Schab. “We are excited and honored to partner with US Equestrian as we believe our shared vision to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all animals participating in equestrian sports is paramount.”

As part of US Equestrian’s partnership with Protequus, members will save $50 on their purchase of a smart halter when they use an exclusive promo code through US Equestrian’s MemberPerks program.

“The NIGHTWATCH smart halter has the potential to save equine lives, and we’re so happy to be able to introduce this technology to our members,” says US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “There is nothing more important to equestrians than the health and safety of their horses, and the NIGHTWATCH monitoring system provides invaluable peace of mind.”

Learn more at smarthalter.com/usef.

About Protequus

Protequus (www.protequus.com) is a biomedical engineering and data science firm based in Austin, Texas, that is dedicated to equine health and safety. Founded in 2013 after the sudden loss of one of his horses to colic, Jeffrey R. Schab, an accomplished equestrian and biomedical engineer, assembled a team of passionate science and technology professionals to combat the devastating impact of equine colic. Today, Protequus is on the fast track to success, as reported in Forbes, with the introduction of their IoT-enabled early-warning equine distress & wellness monitor, the NIGHTWATCH smart halter (www.smarthalter.com).