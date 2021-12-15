US Equestrian Announces Participants for the 2022 Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic Week

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the riders who have been selected to participate in the 2022 Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic Week (RDHCW), which is set to take place January 6-9, 2022, at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla.

The following 20 participants have been selected, listed in alphabetical order:

Kasey Denny (Williston, Fla.)

Maren Elise Fouché-Hanson (Colfax, Ga.)

Kat Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.)

Tessa Geven (Cataula, Ga.)

Daphne Glenn (Gig Harbor, Wash.)

McKayla Hohmann (Georgetown, Mass.)

Tillie Jones (Lincoln, Neb.)

Lexie Kment (Palmyra, Neb.)

Kylee Kment (Palmyra, Neb.)

Olivia Martz (Gig Harbor, Wash.)

Julia McDonald (Byron Center, Mich.)

Allison Nemeth (Flemington, N.J.)

Genevieve Oliver (Coatesville Pa.)

Devon Pomeroy (Wind Gap, Pa.)

Suzannah Rogers (Nesmith, S.C.)

Trinity Schatzel (Eagle, Idaho)

Bianca Schmidt (Excelsior, Minn.)

Leah Tenney (Yarmouth, Maine)

Virginia Woodcock (Atlanta, Ga.)

Miki Yang (Los Altos Hills, Calif.)

The purpose of the RDHCW is to identify and develop the next generation of U.S. Dressage Team talent. Participants will receive expert instruction from U.S. Dressage Youth Coach George Williams, Olympians Adrienne Lyle, Sabine Schut-Kery, and Ali Brock along with other professionals on a variety of topics related to riding, competing, and equine care. Former U.S. Dressage Chef d’Equipe Robert Dover will give a lecture on dressage theory and offer feedback to participants at the conclusion of the clinic.

Automatic invitations to the RDHCW are sent to the winners of the USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals, the top six overall winners from the Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship and the Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship, and the champion and reserve champion from the USEF Children Dressage and Pony Rider Dressage National Championships. The remaining clinic spaces are open to wildcard applicants.

On-site auditing is available. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

US Equestrian members will be able to watch a live stream of the riding sessions from RDHCW on USEF Network thanks in part to a grant from The Dressage Foundation.

For more information, contact Kristen Brett, US Equestrian Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].

