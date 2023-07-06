US Equestrian Announces Nicole Zerbee as Director of Endurance

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that Nicole Zerbee has been named Director of Endurance. Zerbee is based in the Lexington, Ky., office and will report to Steven Morrissey, Managing Director of Sports Logistics & Non-Olympic Disciplines.

Zerbee is a familiar face within US Equestrian, having served as the National Breeds & Non-FEI Disciplines Operations Manager since April of 2018. In that role, she served as the staff liaison for several USEF breed and discipline committees and affiliate organizations. She has extensive experience in coordinating rule change proposals, traveling to competitions to host meetings and answer questions from members across numerous breeds and disciplines, and assisting in the management of US Equestrian programs and competitions.

Prior to joining US Equestrian, Zerbee worked hands-on in the equine industry as a veterinary nursing technician and on staff at Thoroughbred farms in Kentucky. She holds a bachelor's degree in agriculture management with a focus on animal science from Purdue University.

“I am excited to begin this journey into the endurance world,” said Zerbee. “I look forward to bringing my USEF knowledge and experience to the endurance community and working with the endurance committee to help promote and grow the sport. I am eager to explore the possibilities for how I can best support endurance in continuing to build an enjoyable, safe, and thriving discipline within USEF.”

Stay Connected

Keep up with the latest from the U.S. Endurance community by following USA Endurance on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Use #USAEndurance.