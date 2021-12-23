US Equestrian Announces Next Phase of USEF Para Dressage Centers of Excellence Program

Lexington, Ky. - After careful review from current centers and stakeholders, US Equestrian is excited to announce the launch of the next phase of the USEF Para Dressage Centers of Excellence (COE) Program.

Launched in 2015, the goal of the COE program is to work with centers that are offering opportunities that align with the USEF Para Equestrian Program Pathway to serve as a foundation for high performance para dressage athlete development. The program is focused on four key performance indicators: athlete development, competition development, coach development, and licensed officials development.

In this phase, COEs will be required to submit an annual assessment and planning form and meet with USEF to agree on reasonable goals for the upcoming year. This process will serve as a program review between USEF and the COE for the coming year. This phase also includes the introduction of funding principles to support COE functions and programs that align with USEF’s goals. Available funding is subject to budget approvals.

The USEF Para Dressage Center of Excellence Framework document (linked below) outlines the enhanced program structure. All current Centers of Excellence will be required to re-commit to the program under the new structure by submitting an application along with any new centers wanting to join the program. The deadline to submit an application is February 15th.

Centers participating in the COE program are also invited to apply for the USEF Community Outreach Program, which includes a directory of organizations that provide equine-based learning opportunities and support the positive impact horses can have within their local communities. Learn more about the USEF Community Outreach Program here, including the USEF Opportunity Fund.

Resources:

Questions? Contact: Laura Roberts, COE Coordinator - [email protected] | 859-225-6986

Connect with US Equestrian

Stay up to date with the U.S. Para Dressage Team by following USA Para Dressage on Facebook and USA Dressage on Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.