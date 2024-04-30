US Equestrian Announces New USEF Para Dressage Center of Excellence

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the addition of Unicorn Therapeutic Riding of Pennington, N.J., as the ninth USEF Para Dressage Centers of Excellence (COE). Unicorn Therapeutic Riding began in 1988 providing equine-assisted activities for children and adults with physical, cognitive and/or emotional disabilities.

The USEF COE program, founded in 2015, is designed to grow the sport of para dressage throughout the United States, playing a critical role in pipeline development, from grassroots through the elite level of athlete and coach education and support. By providing multiple centers of instruction and technical dressage training throughout the United States, the COE initiative provides athletes with disabilities the opportunity to discover competitive para dressage at both the national and eventually CPEDI level, at locations convenient to them.

The following programs are USEF Para Dressage Centers of Excellence and are listed in alphabetical order:

US Equestrian provides COEs with marketing, outreach, and program support along with access to USEF funding (budget permitting). Click here for more information on the USEF Para Dressage Center of Excellence program.

