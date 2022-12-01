US Equestrian Announces New Ranch Division Open to All Breeds

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a new ranch section to be offered in the Western discipline beginning December 1, 2022. Ranch is a rapidly growing section across many breeds, and this new section within the Western chapter of the USEF Rulebook will aid in ensuring consistency and efficiency for licensed competitions offering these popular classes.

(Ashley Swift/US Equestrian)

This new section also provides the ranch world within the breeds with several open-breed classes, including ranch horse riding, ranch horse cow work, ranch horse rail pleasure, ranch horse trail, ranch reining, ranch working cow, ranch cutting, ranch versatility, and ranch conformation. Open ranch classes can be offered alongside breed-restricted ranch classes, providing exhibitors with the opportunity to compete against a variety of other breeds. US Equestrian and the USEF Western Committee look forward to the opportunities this new section of classes will have to offer as it grows and evolves.

To find more information about the rule change adding the ranch division, click here. When renewing your competition for 2023, don’t forget to add the Western (Open) division to your license to run these new Open ranch classes! If your competition has already renewed and you are interested in hosting Open ranch classes, please contact [email protected], this must be done prior to thirty (30) days before the start of the competition, and there will be a fee to add this to your license if the Western (Open) division is not currently on your 2023 license. Please contact Nicole Zerbee, National Breeds & Disciplines Operations Manager, at [email protected] for other questions about the ranch section or Western discipline.