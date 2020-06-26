US Equestrian Announces New Amendment to Qualifications for Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West Coast

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian (USEF) has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 virus outbreak and the impact this pandemic will have on qualifications for the 2020 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West Coast, to be held from July 17-19 at the Sonoma Horse Park.

US Equestrian has been monitoring the competition environment as the state of California reopens and has made the following amendment for entries to the West Coast championship only:

A maximum of 200 horses may be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis for the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West Coast. Entries must be received at least 24 hours prior to the start of the Championship.

The amended qualifications for the East Coast championship, originally announced April 24, 2020, can be found here.

Please submit any questions about the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships to [email protected].

Stay up to date with the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships on Facebook.