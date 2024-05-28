US Equestrian Announces NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup La Baule CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the team of athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup La Baule CSIO5* in La Baule, France, from June 6-9, 2024. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson and supported by U.S. Jumping Team Veterinarian Dr. Heather Sherman and U.S. Jumping Team Equine Therapist Janus Marquis along with the grooms and horse owners.



The following athletes will represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team at Jumping La Baule CSIO5*.

Karl Cook (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.)

(Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) Kent Farrington (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.)

(New York, N.Y.) Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.)

(Williston, Fla.) McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.)



Competition Information

The CSIO5* competition will begin Thursday, June 6, and will conclude on Sunday, June 9. The Nations Cup will take place Friday, June 6, at 1:30 p.m. GMT+2/7:30 a.m. ET, while the Grand Prix will take place Sunday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m. GMT+2/8:00 a.m. ET.



Event Website | Schedule | Start Lists & Results



