US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for 2024 Longines League of Nations™ Abu Dhabi

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team at the Longines League of Nations™ Abu Dhabi CSIO5*-LLN in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from February 8-11, 2024. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson and supported by one of the team’s veterinarians, Dr. Diego Ulibarri, along with the grooms and horse owners.

The following athletes have been named to the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Alise Oken (Charlotte, N.C.)

(Charlotte, N.C.) Callie Schott (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) Hannah Selleck (Westlake Village, Calif.)

(Westlake Village, Calif.) Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.)

Competition Information

The competition will begin Thursday, February 8, and conclude Sunday, February 11. The Grand Prix will take place Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT+4, while the Longines League of Nations Competition closes out the event on Sunday, February 11, at 4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 p.m. GMT+4.

In the new Longines League of Nations Competition format, the top 10 teams from around the globe will field four-athlete teams, and the best three scores will count from the first round. For the second round, the best eight teams return with three athletes, selected by the chefs d’equipe, and start in reverse order after the first round. The final placings are determined by the combined penalties of each team’s three best athlete scores in the first round and all of the team’s three athlete scores in the second round.

