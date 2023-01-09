US Equestrian Announces Marshall & Sterling as Presenting Sponsor of USEF Pony Finals

Lexington, Ky. – The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) is pleased to announce that Marshall & Sterling Insurance, Inc. has decided to not only renew their title sponsorship of the USEF Pony Medal Finals, but also expand their support to include the presenting sponsorship of the USEF Pony Finals.

As part of their partnership, the event will be rebranded as The USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling for the next five years, as well as retain their title sponsorship of the Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final.

“We’re thrilled to have Marshall & Sterling expand their relationship with US Equestrian through sponsoring the USEF Pony Finals in its entirety in addition to remaining the title sponsor for the USEF Pony Medal Final,” said USEF CEO Bill Moroney. “Marshall & Sterling is an ideal partner for US Equestrian. They are an exceptional provider of equine mortality, farm, and ranch insurance coverage, and we are excited that they have agreed to this long-term sponsorship. We are looking forward to working with them in the years to come to continue to provide a great USEF Pony Finals experience for all those who attend.”

The USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling occurs annually in early August at the Kentucky Horse Park and is the most prestigious and celebrated event of its kind in the United States. The three-phase competition for Regular and Green Hunter Pony divisions tests conformation, way of moving, and jumping ability of top ponies who qualify from across the country. The event also includes the Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final testing youth athletes over fences with two rounds of technical and challenging equitation courses, followed by individual testing of the top riders.

"Marshall & Sterling Insurance is proud to become the presenting sponsor of the USEF Pony Finals in addition to remaining the title sponsor of the Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final," said Don Graves, President of Marshall & Sterling's Equisport Division. "For over 40 years, we have passionately protected horses and their owners, and we are pleased to support the next generation of equestrians at the USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling.”

Since 1864, Marshall & Sterling Insurance has been the name synonymous with outstanding insurance coverage and customer service. Marshall & Sterling provides exceptional insurance coverage with unparalleled service and support for their valued clients. As an employee-owned company, its experienced insurance professionals can assist with virtually any insurance need.

About USEF Pony Finals Presented by Marshall & Sterling

Pony Finals has been held as a national event since 1967. Today, the USEF Pony Finals is the most prestigious and celebrated event of its kind in the United States. The competition features national championships including the Regular Hunter Pony and Green Hunter Pony Championships, the Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final, and the USEF Pony Jumper Championships.

To learn more about the USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling, visit https://www.usef.org/ponyfinals.