US Equestrian Announces Markel as the Official Equine Insurance Sponsor of Adequan®/Junior Hunter National Championship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce Markel as the Official Equine Insurance Sponsor of the 2024 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships.

“Markel’s long-standing and consistent support of US Equestrian is remarkable,” said US Equestrian’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney. “Their decision to expand their sponsorship to include our Junior Hunter National Championships is a direct reflection of their commitment to supporting the growth and visibility of the equestrian sport. We look forward to welcoming them to these championships.”

The Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships will once again have two finals, an East Coast Finals and a West Coast Finals. The East Coast Finals will be June 24th-29th, 2024 at Flintfields Horse Park in Traverse City, MI and the West Coast Finals will be held July 21-24th, 2024 at Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park in San Juan Capistrano, CA.

“Markel representatives will be at both events cheering on the best junior hunters in the nation,” said Brandon Seger, Associate Director at Markel. “We seek to differentiate ourselves from competitors with our equine knowledge, service, continuity and insurance solutions for horses, riding instructors and trainers as well as farms and equine businesses. We are excited to be the official equine insurance sponsor of the Adequan/USEF Jr Hunter East and Jr Hunter West Championships.”

About Markel

Markel is a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), they operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, their portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, their insurance-linked securities operations. Markel’s broad array of capabilities and expertise allow them to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is their people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers, and clients – that differentiates Markel worldwide.