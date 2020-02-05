US Equestrian Announces List of Athletes Selected to 2020 USEF Eventing 25 Emerging Athlete Program

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the final list of athletes named to the 2020 USEF Eventing 25 Emerging Athlete Program, following four program Assessment Sessions hosted during the month of January in Ocala, Fla., Aiken, S.C., and Temecula, Calif.



The USEF Eventing 25 Program offers athletes 25 years of age and under access to coaching and mentorship opportunities with Developing and Emerging Coach Leslie Law. Leslie will work within each athlete’s existing program providing guidance and further supporting the continued development of the Eventing High Performance Pathway and Program.



“I look forward to working with the Eventing 25 athletes in a new structure for the program,” Law said. “Instead of holding training sessions, I will be going into each athlete’s home environment to work with them individually, as well as watch them work with their own trainers. The intent is to mirror how Erik Duvander coaches the Elite and Pre-Elite athletes. This is a Pathway system, so when the Eventing 25 athletes progress up the pathway, they will already be working within that system.”



The following athletes have been selected to participate in the 2020 USEF Eventing 25 Program.



Fylicia Barr (West Grove, Pa.)



Alexandra Baugh (Lexington, Ky.)



Woods Baughman (Lexington, Ky.)



Amanda Beale Clement (Phoenixville, Pa.)



Jenny Caras (Cartersville, Ga.)



Hallie Coon (Ocala, Fla.)



Kalli Core (Orange, Texas)



Zoe Crawford (Reddick, Fla.)



Cornelia Dorr (Manchester by the Sea, Mass.)



Mia Farley (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)



Savannah Fulton (Finksburg, Md.)



Alyssa Phillips (Fort Worth, Texas)



Kaylawna Smith-Cook (Murietta, Calif.)



Megan Sykes (Midland, Texas)



Madison Temkin (Sebastopol, Calif.)



For more information on the USEF Eventing 25 Program, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director of Eventing Programs and Program Support, at [email protected]. To learn more about the Eventing Pathway Program, please contact Jenni Autry, Managing Director of Eventing, at [email protected].



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOC, and USEF sponsors and members.