US Equestrian Announces Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team for FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ Netherlands CCIO4*-L

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four combinations selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team at the FEI Eventing Nations Cup Netherlands CCIO4*-L hosted in Enschede, Netherlands at the Military Boekelo-Enschede from October 5-9, 2022.



The following combinations have been named to the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



James Alliston (San Ramon, Calif.) and Nemesis, a 2014 Canadian Warmblood gelding owned by Alliston Equestrian

Groom: TBD



Liz Halliday-Sharp (Lexington, Ky.) and Miks Master C, a 2012 Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties & Deborah Palmer

Groom: Coriander Cousins



Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Fedarman B, 2010 KWPN gelding owned by the Annie Goodwin Syndicate

Groom: Stephanie Simpson



Alyssa Phillips (Fort Worth, Texas) and Oskar, a 2009 Holsteiner gelding owned by Alyssa & Julie Phillips

Groom: TBD



The competition will begin on Wednesday, October 5, with the horse inspection and continue through Sunday, October 9. The cross-country course is designed by Adrian Ditcham (GER), while the final jumping phase will be built by Kris van Gelder (NED). For more information on the competition, please visit www.military-boekelo.nl/en/home.aspx.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.