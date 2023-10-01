US Equestrian Announces Jumping Athletes for 2024 USEF Horsemastership Training Series

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will be participating in the 2024 USEF Horsemastership Training Series. The first in-person session will take place January 4-7 at Equestrian Village at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival grounds in Wellington, Fla.

The Horsemastership Training Series is designed to identify and develop the next generation of top U.S. Jumping team athletes and includes mounted and unmounted sessions with top professionals. This year’s instructors for the mounted sessions are Anne Kursinski, Katie Prudent, and Beezie Madden.

Athletes ages 16 to 21 were invited to participate in the 2024 Horsemastership Training Series based on their results at U.S. Jumping Pathway Programs, along with wildcard athletes. Athletes from the pathway programs include winners of the FEI North American Junior and Young Rider Championships, Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals - East & West, and the USEF Junior Jumper National Championships.

Athletes selected for the 2024 USEF Horsemastership Training Series are listed below in alphabetical order:

Emmeline Adamick (San Francisco, Calif.)

(San Francisco, Calif.) Sofia Cady (Austin, Texas)

(Austin, Texas) Taylor Cawley (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) Hunter Champey (Bedminster, N.J.)

(Bedminster, N.J.) Avery Glynn (Petaluma, Calif.)

(Petaluma, Calif.) Luke Jensen (Denton, Texas)

(Denton, Texas) Camilla Jerng (Woodside, Calif.)

(Woodside, Calif.) Amira Kettaneh (Hollis, N.H.)

(Hollis, N.H.) Sterling Malnik (Ocean Ridge, Fla.)

(Ocean Ridge, Fla.) Caroline Signorino (Basking Ridge, N.J.)

(Basking Ridge, N.J.) Elise Stephens (Whitefish Bay, Wisc.)

(Whitefish Bay, Wisc.) Ansley Wright (Manalapan, Fla.)

US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can watch the live stream of the 2024 USEF Horsemastership Training Series mounted sessions on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV beginning with the flat session at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. Not a member? Create your free fan account now.

For more information, contact Erin Keating, Director of Jumping Development Programs, at [email protected].

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.