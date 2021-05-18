US Equestrian Announces Horse Substitution for U.S. Eventing Olympic Team

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced a horse substitution for the U.S. Eventing Olympic Team ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The Luke 140 Syndicate’s Luke 140, the selected mount for Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.), will be replaced by Martin’s first direct reserve, Tsetserleg, a 14-year-old Trakehner gelding owned by Christine Turner, Thomas Turner, and Tommie Turner. Luke 140 sustained a minor injury during his training preparation and has been withdrawn from consideration for the team but is expected to make a full recovery.

Further information regarding the U.S. Eventing Olympic Team selection process can be found on USEF.org. All nominations to the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team are subject to approval by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on USEF Eventing by following USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.