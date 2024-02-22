US Equestrian Announces FEI Stabling as the Preferred Stabling Provider of USEF Licensed Events

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a new partnership with Fredericks Equestrian International Stabling (FEI Stabling), a leader in high-quality temporary stabling structures in North America.

Through this partnership, FEI Stabling’s temporary stabling structures will be utilized during the 2024 and 2025 USEF Eventing Young Riders Championships, as well as provide USEF licensed events with access to premium temporary stabling options and exclusive pricing.

“Welcoming FEI Stabling to our portfolio of sponsors is a great step for our sport,” said US Equestrian’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney. “Their commitment to quality and excellence aligns seamlessly with our effort to provide USEF licensed events with top-tier products and resources that help elevate horse shows, provide comfort for horses, and improve the overall competitor experience.”

FEI Stabling understands the importance of providing competitors, grooms, and owners peace of mind that their horses are being kept in a safe and comfortable first-class environment. USEF Eventing Athletes will have the opportunity to experience FEI Stabling structures this summer during the USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships, which has been allocated to the Maryland International & Horse Trials and will be held July 5-7, 2024, in Adamstown, Md.

"We are thrilled to be the preferred stabling provider for US Equestrian licensed events and to partner with USEF for the Eventing Young Riders Championship in 2024 and 2025," said international event rider and CEO of FEI Stabling, Clayton Fredericks. "At FEI Stabling, we are committed to delivering safe and highly functional stabling that meet the evolving needs of equestrian athletes and organizers. Through our partnership, we look forward to supporting the growth and development of eventing in the US and introducing more people to the new standard in temporary stabling."

About FEI Stabling

FEI Stabling is a leading provider of innovative equestrian stabling solutions based in Anthony, Florida. FEI Stabling specializes in delivering top-quality stabling products that prioritize the comfort, safety, and well-being of horses and riders.

Spacious stalls, large aisles and the kick-resistant, high-density polyurethane design ensure optimal conditions for equine athletes, and peace of mind for owners and riders. Advanced features include nail-free and splinterless construction, built-in lighting and power, and a range of flexible layout options to meet the diverse needs of equestrian events and facilities in North America. For more information about the new standard in temporary stabling, visit feistabling.com.

