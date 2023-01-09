US Equestrian Announces The Dutta Corp./USEF Eventing High Performance Flight Grant Recipients

Lexington, Ky.– US Equestrian is pleased to announce The Dutta Corp./USEF Eventing High Performance Flight Grant recipients. Established for eventing athletes who are targeting the 2024 Olympic Games, the grants were awarded to Will Coleman and Chin Tonic HS and Boyd Martin and Fedarman B.

US Equestrian awarded the two air transportation grants with a value up to $20,000 each to be used toward horse flight expenses for the combinations as they aim for Les 5 Étoiles de Pau CCI5*-L in Pau, France, from October 26-29, 2023.

The grant recipients have scored top results in 2023. Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) and Chin Tonic HS, a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Hyperion Stud, LLC, won the Carolina International CCI4*-S and were 11th in the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ CCI5*-L in the horse’s five-star debut. Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Fedarman B, a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by the Annie Goodwin Syndicate, won the Tryon International Three-Day Event CCI4*-S and were eighth in the Luhmuhlen CCI5*-L in the horse’s debut at the level.

“The Dutta Corp.’s support for US Equestrian’s eventing programs and Olympic hopefuls is influential in achieving the goal of earning medals on the international stage,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We are thrilled to present the travel grants to these talented U.S. combinations aiming for strong results abroad and a chance to represent their country in 2024.”

“We are delighted and honored to support our amazing human and horse athletes to compete at the world stage as we prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games podium,” said Tim Dutta, founder and CEO of The Dutta Corp. “We are humbled to give these fine horses wings.”

About The Dutta Corp.

The Dutta Corporation is an international and domestic horse air shipping company founded by J. Tim Dutta that has been expanding rapidly since its inception in 1988. For more than three decades, J. Tim Dutta and The Dutta Corp. team has put the horse first and foremost. With state-of-the-art jet stalls and an expert team of grooms, The Dutta Corp. provides expert horse air transport tailored to serve the horse. The Dutta Corp. has delivered horses from around the world to and from top international competitions including the Olympic Games, Pan American Games, FEI World Equestrian Games™, FEI World Cup™ Finals, and is the Official Equine Air Transport of US Equestrian. We Give Horses Wings™