US Equestrian Announces Discover Dressage as Title Sponsor of the FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship presented by USDF

Lexington, Ky. – Discover Dressage and US Equestrian have agreed to a partnership expansion that will name Discover Dressage as the title sponsor of the FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship presented by USDF for 2024 and 2025.

“The FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship is a natural fit for Discover Dressage and complements their mission to grow the sport of Dressage in the United States,” stated US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney. “Their investment in this championship is integral and will provide opportunities for youth dressage athletes to gain fundamental experience in a competitive team environment, and I could not be more pleased to announce this partnership.”

The FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) is the premier equestrian competition in North America for juniors (ages 14-18), young riders (ages 16-21), and U25 (ages 16-25). Young equestrians vie for team and individual FEI medals in the Olympic equestrian disciplines of dressage and jumping. The competition is run under FEI (Fédération Equestre Internationale), the international governing body of equestrian sport, and is the only FEI championship held annually on this continent.

“We knew that sponsoring NAYC fit our mission perfectly,” stated Director of Discover Dressage Kimberly Van Kampen. “These finals rank with the top youth championships in Europe and expose so many young dressage riders to the international standards of the sport. NAYC is the pinnacle of the competition season, and Discover Dressage is honored to be the title sponsor for 2024 and 2025.”

This year, Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship presented by USDF will be hosted July 30 through August 4 by the Traverse City Horse Shows in Traverse City, Mich.

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Discover Dressage as the title sponsor for the FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship at Flintfields Horse Park," said Event Director Michael Morrissey. "This ongoing partnership with NAYC is a testament to our commitment to showcasing elite athletes and nurturing emerging talent, a mission that NAYC embodies perfectly. With the excitement of the upcoming Olympics, we're expecting an impressive turnout for the dressage finals that reflects the prestige and significance of this championship. Again, we thank Discover Dressage for helping make this event successful.”

For more information on Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship presented by USDF, please visit https://www.usef.org/compete/disciplines/dressage/dressage-championships---national--fei/north-american-youth-championships.