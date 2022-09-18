US Equestrian Announces Dates and Locations for 2024 Combined Driving National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the dates and locations for the 2024 USEF Combined Driving National Championships. US Equestrian offers national championships for horses and ponies at the training, preliminary, intermediate, and advanced levels. Beginning in 2024, USEF Combined Driving National Championships will also be held for para drivers.
February 21-25, 2024
Advanced Pair Horses
All Intermediate Classes
All Para Driving Classes
Spring Fling CDE
Ocala, Fla.
March 13-17, 2024
Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses
Live Oak International CDE
Ocala, Fla.
April 17-21, 2024
Advanced Single Horses
Katydid CDE
Mill Spring, N.C.
September 18-22
Advanced Ponies (Single, Pair, Four-in-Hand)
Tryon Fall CDE
Mill Spring, N.C.
October 3-6, 2024
All Training Classes
All Preliminary Classes
Garden State CDE
Allentown, N.J.
Click here for the 2024 US Equestrian Combined Driving National Championship criteria for horses/ponies and athletes.
Connect with US Equestrian
Stay up to date on with USA Driving on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USADriving.