US Equestrian Announces Dates and Locations for 2024 Combined Driving National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the dates and locations for the 2024 USEF Combined Driving National Championships. US Equestrian offers national championships for horses and ponies at the training, preliminary, intermediate, and advanced levels. Beginning in 2024, USEF Combined Driving National Championships will also be held for para drivers.

February 21-25, 2024

Advanced Pair Horses

All Intermediate Classes

All Para Driving Classes

Spring Fling CDE

Ocala, Fla.

March 13-17, 2024

Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses

Live Oak International CDE

Ocala, Fla.

April 17-21, 2024

Advanced Single Horses

Katydid CDE

Mill Spring, N.C.

September 18-22

Advanced Ponies (Single, Pair, Four-in-Hand)

Tryon Fall CDE

Mill Spring, N.C.

October 3-6, 2024

All Training Classes

All Preliminary Classes

Garden State CDE

Allentown, N.J.

Click here for the 2024 US Equestrian Combined Driving National Championship criteria for horses/ponies and athletes.

