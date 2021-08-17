US Equestrian Announces Continued Partnership with MARS EQUESTRIAN™ and Welcomes BUCKEYE™ Nutrition as Official Feed

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce its continued partnership with MARS EQUESTRIAN™. With the expanded partnership, BUCKEYE™ Nutrition is now the Official Feed of US Equestrian.

MARS EQUESTRIAN and BUCKEYE Nutrition are dedicated supporters of horse sports and can be seen at some of the most prestigious equestrian events in the U.S., including as presenting sponsor of the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event and title sponsor of the USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship, among others.

“MARS EQUESTRIAN has been an outstanding partner of US Equestrian, and we’re thrilled to have them continue their sponsorship,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “We appreciate MARS EQUESTRIAN’s commitment to premium horse care, and we’re proud to have BUCKEYE Nutrition as the Official Feed of US Equestrian.”

“MARS EQUESTRIAN is delighted to continue our partnership with US Equestrian as part of our mission to find ways to connect our MARS brands to the equestrian community.” said Geoff Galant, Vice President of MARS EQUESTRIAN. “Aligning the BUCKEYE Nutrition brand with US Equestrian is a distinguished opportunity,” said Stacy Boyd, Market Director, Mars Horsecare US, Inc. “As BUCKEYE Nutrition strives to make a better world for horses, uniting the two brands will strengthen the industry as a whole. We are pleased to bring our brand to the forefront of equestrian sport through this partnership.”

About MARS EQUESTRIAN™

MARS EQUESTRIAN™ Sponsorship, funded by Mars, Incorporated is the link between our iconic brands and the equestrian community. For generations, Mars has celebrated a rich equestrian heritage, and through purposeful partnerships, MARS EQUESTRIAN is committed to the sport and building an enduring legacy. From world-class competitions across all equestrian disciplines, to stewarding the power of horses on society and sustainability, the MARS EQUESTRIAN Brand is dedicated to our purpose to improve the lives of horses, pets, and the people who love them. For more information, please visit www.marsequestrian.com and join us on Facebook and Instagram @marsequestrian.

About the BUCKEYE™ Nutrition Brand

The BUCKEYE™ Nutrition brand combines science, innovation, and a genuine passion for horses to produce the highest-quality, safest feed possible. Every product is formulated by equine nutritionists and produced in a state-of-the-art, medication-free facility. The BUCKEYE Nutrition brand takes feed safety seriously, using only 100 percent pure ingredients delivered daily and traced from field to feed bucket. These stringent quality standards are backed by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, a world-leading authority on animal care. In business since 1910, the BUCKEYE Nutrition brand is passionate about unlocking the full potential of horses, allowing them to live longer, healthier and happier lives. Visit BuckeyeNutrition.com.