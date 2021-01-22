US Equestrian Announces Competition Task Force Members

Lexington, Ky. – The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) is pleased to announce the members of its newly repopulated Competition Task Force for 2021. These respected members of the equestrian community come to the task force with a diverse set of business skills and equestrian experience across multiple breeds and disciplines within our sport. The task force includes a mix of equestrian experts including Tom O’Mara (Chairman), Rob Burk, Elisabeth Goth, John Madden, Britt McCormick, Stan Morey, Bill Moroney, and Sissy Wickes. In recognition of the importance of athlete representation, the USEF Athletes Advisory Committee will appoint athletes to the task force to complete the population. Howard Pike and USEF General Counsel Sonja Keating will serve as advisors to the task force.



“The task force is structured and purposely sized to enable and maximize its effectiveness,” said O’Mara. “It will serve as the hub of a mechanism that will engage on multiple hot-button issues by using stakeholder feedback obtained through multiple avenues including topic-specific webinars moderated by task force members.”



The task force will begin its work by reviewing and analyzing current rules and member feedback already received. Additionally, the task force will engage directly with USEF members from key stakeholder groups such as amateurs, professionals, organizers, owners and licensed officials to collect input regarding ideas that affect important calendar management factors. “We expect this process to begin with a collaborative, streamlined approach so the feedback – whether it be concerns, thoughts, suggestions or ideas – can be deliberated by the task force members as they work to create solutions,” O’Mara added.



The result of this work will allow the task force to make recommendations to USEF leadership and to propose amendments to the rules, as necessary, to ensure that the USEF competition calendar provides sufficient and viable competitive opportunities across all breeds and disciplines to meet the needs of USEF athletes and their horses.



To facilitate their work, USEF has enhanced the member feedback functions on the USEF website, which are accessible from the homepage and through the member dashboard. Click here to directly access the Member Feedback Resources page. Additionally, USEF will continue to host interactive webinars to present topics and ideas and to gain more member comment.



The task force welcomes member feedback and greatly appreciates hearing your ideas, including the reasoning behind your recommendations. Please submit your input through the Member Feedback Resources webpage or send an email to [email protected].