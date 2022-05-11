Search
US Equestrian Announces Combinations Named to The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team Short List for 2022 FEI Dressage World Championships

by US Equestrian Communications Department | May 11, 2022, 12:00 PM EST

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations named to the short list for The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team ahead of the 2022 FEI Dressage World Championships, which will take place in Herning, Denmark, August 6-14, 2022.

The following athletes have been named to the U.S. Dressage Team Short List for the 2022 FEI Dressage World Championships and are listed in alphabetical order:

2022 US Dressage Short List for the FEI World Championships
  • Katie Duerrhammer (Greenwood Village, Colo.) with Paxton, a 2011 Westphalian gelding, and Quartett, a 2007 Brandenburg gelding, both owned by Kylee Lourie
  • Ben Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) with Illuster van de Kampert a 2008 Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by ACR Enterprises, Inc., and Indeed, a 2008 Danish Warmblood mare owned by Vantage Equestrian
  • Ashley Holzer (Wellington, Fla.) with Valentine, her own 2010 Hanoverian mare
  • Charlotte Jorst (Reno, Nev.) with Kastel’s Nintendo, a 2003 Dutch Warmblood stallion owned by Kastel Denmark
  • Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) with Salvino, a 2007 Hanoverian stallion owned by Betsy Juliano LLC
  • Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) with Suppenkasper, a 2008 KWPN gelding owned by Four Winds Farm and Akiko Yamazaki
  • Alice Tarjan (Oldwick, N.J.) with Serenade MF, her own 2013 Hanoverian mare
  • Sarah Tubman (Wellington, Fla.) with First Apple, a 2010 KWPN stallion owned by Summit Farm

The combinations selected will have the opportunity to compete at observation events in Europe before final team selection in July. Key competitions for the selected combinations will include the Rotterdam CDIO5* and the Aachen CDIO5*/CDI4*.

The team will be led by High Performance & Pathway Development Advisor George Williams, who will serve as Chef d’Equipe for the championships and Team Leader Hallye Griffin, USEF Managing Director of Dressage.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF Sponsors and Members.

 

