US Equestrian Announces Combinations for Two FEI Driving World Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the combinations selected to represent the U.S. Driving Team at two FEI World Driving Championships. The FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles will take place August 5-8 in Schildau, Germany, and Marcie Quist will serve as the chef d’equipe. The FEI Driving World Championship for Ponies will take place September 16-19 in Le Pin au Haras, France, and Tracey Morgan will serve as the chef d’equipe.

FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles

The following athlete-and-horse combination will represent the U.S. at the FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles:

Tracy Bowman (Martinez, Calif.) and Albrecht’s Hoeve’s Lars, her own 2009 Welsh Pony gelding

FEI Driving World Championship for Ponies

The following combinations will represent the U.S. at the FEI Driving World Championship for Ponies and are listed in ranked order:

Single Pony

Jennifer Keeler (Paris, Ky.) and Amazing Grace, her own 2010 Dutch Harness cross mare

Direct reserve: Zeppo, her own 2011 Hackney gelding

Barbara Chapman (Metamora, Mich.) and Maduro, Darlene Daly’s 2008 North American Sport Pony gelding

Pair Pony

Katie Whaley (Paris, Ky.) with Clanfair Sunglow, Gail Riley’s 2012 Welsh Pony gelding; Tanner, her own 2006 Welsh Pony cross gelding; and Tommy, her own 2003 Welsh Pony cross gelding

Direct reserve: Teddy, her own 2013 Welsh Pony gelding

The following combination is an alternate for the Single Pony division at the FEI Driving World Championship for Ponies:

Deborah Lawrence (Shelbyville, Ky.) and Top Secret 53, her own 2009 Warmblood gelding

Competition Information

The FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles will begin with the dressage phase on Thursday, August 5, followed by the marathon phase on Saturday, August 7. The competition concludes on Sunday, August 8, with the cones phase.

Find our more information about the FEI Para Driving World Championship for Singles.

FEI Driving World Championship for Ponies will take place September 16-19.

Find out more information about the FEI Driving World Championship for Ponies.

