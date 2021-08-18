US Equestrian Announces Combinations for 2021 FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the combinations selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Driving Team at the 2021 FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs, which will take place in Kronenberg, the Netherlands, from September 8-12. Marcie Quist will serve as chef d’equipe.

The following combinations will represent the U.S. at the FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs and are listed in alphabetical order:

Jacob Arnold (Goshen, Ky.) and Kenji V , a 2015 KWPN gelding; Kian , a 2015 KWPN gelding, and Endorro , a 2009 KWPN gelding, all owned by Steve Wilson

The following combinations have been named as alternates for the U.S. team and will compete as individuals at the FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs and are listed in ranked order:

Scott Dancer (Woodside, Calif.) and Basco M , a 2006 KWPN gelding; Alibaba 137 , a 2010 Ostfriesen/Alt-Oldenbruger gelding; and Cor Theodoor , a 2007 KWPN gelding, all owned by Bruno Vantomme

Competition Information

Find out more about the FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs.

U.S. Withdraws from 2021 FEI Driving World Championship for Ponies

The U.S. will not be sending any drivers to the 2021 FEI Driving World Championship for Ponies, which is scheduled for September 16-19 at Le Pin au Haras in France. After careful consideration, the four qualified athletes each opted to withdraw due to rising uncertainties around COVID-19 and international travel restrictions and expense. Their decisions were not made lightly as they worked extremely hard leading up to this season. We hope to see them back again for future U.S. Team selection.

