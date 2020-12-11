US Equestrian Announces Athletes Invited to the 2021 Emerging Athlete Eventing 25 Assessment Sessions

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the list of athletes who have been invited to the 2021 Emerging Athlete Eventing 25 Assessment Sessions. The USEF Emerging Athlete Eventing 25 Program offers athletes 25 years of age and under access to coaching and instruction, high intensity training sessions, and continued mentorship to further support the development of the Eventing Pathway.

The Eventing Performance Advisory Team (PAT) reviewed applications and invited 24 athletes to participate in a two-day assessment session with USEF Developing and Emerging Athlete Coach Leslie Law prior to the final program selection.

Participants in the assessment sessions are eventing athletes age 25 and under who have completed a Minimum Eligibility Requirement at a CCI3*-L or have been talent spotted into the assessment sessions.

The following athletes have been invited to participate in the 2021 Emerging Athlete Eventing 25 Assessment Sessions:

Arielle Aharoni (Bedminster, N.J.)

Charlotte Babbitt (South Lake Tahoe, Calif.)

Alexandra Baugh (Lexington, Ky.)

Amanda Beale Clement (Phoenixville, Penn.)

Mia Braundel (Clayton, N.C.)

Sophie Click (Snoqualmie, Wash.)

Katherine Delaney* (Rockville, Va.)

Cornelia Dorr (Manchester By The Sea, Mass.)

Mia Farley (San Juan Capo, Calif.)

Colin Gaffney (Akron, Ohio)

Alexa Gartenberg (Gladwyne, Penn.)

Savannah Gwin* (San Clemente, Calif.)

Mallory Hogan (Belvedere, Calif.)

Sophie Hulme (Portola Vally, Calif.)

Gabrielle Hutchison (Cleveland, N.C.)

Katie Lichten (South Hamilton, Mass.)

Benjamin Noonan (Ballwin, Missouri)

Meg Pellegrini (Wayne, Penn.)

Alyssa Phillips (Fort Worth, Tex.)

Danielle Poulsen (Newark, Del.)

Kaylawna Smith-Cook (Temecula, Calif.)

Sydney Solomon (Dayton, Md.)

Megan Sykes (Midland, Tex.)

Madison Temkin (Sebastopol, Calif.)

Three assessment sessions will be held in January 2021: one session in Ocala, Fla., one session in Aiken, S.C., and one session in Temecula, California.

USEF Development and Emerging Athlete Coach Leslie Law and members of the Eventing Performance Advisory Team will determine the final athletes named to the 2021 Emerging Athlete Eventing 25 program following the conclusion of the assessment sessions.

To learn more about the Eventing Pathway Program, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director of Eventing Programs and Program Support, at [email protected] or Jenni Autry, Managing Director of Eventing, at [email protected].

*Talent spotted into the assessment sessions for having not met the CCI3*-L requirement.

