US Equestrian Announces the Appointment of Graeme Thom as Director of FEI/High-Performance Sport Programs

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian (USEF) announces the appointment of Graeme Thom as Director of FEI/High-Performance Sport Programs beginning October 3, 2022. This start date will allow for a smooth and collaborative transition as Will Connell remains with USEF through the 25th of November.

Thom has worked in the financial industry, ridden to the CCI3* level in eventing, and was shortlisted for the Canadian Eventing Team. He served as chair of the Canadian High-Performance Committee and has served as a Chef d’Equipe for either Canada or New Zealand for the past 15 years at major championships such as the 2007 Pan American Games, 2008 Olympic Games, 2010 Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games, 2011 Pan American Games, and the 2021 Olympic Games.

Thom’s responsibilities will be primarily sport operations focused. By supervising the activities of the Managing Directors and Directors for each international discipline recognized by the FEI, Thom will be responsible for developing and implementing the Strategic High-Performance plan and programs and overall administration of all aspects of sport programming and pathways for those FEI disciplines. Thom will serve as the staff liaison to the USEF International Disciplines Council and the Athlete Advisory Committee. Additionally, he will fill the role of Chef de Mission at the World Equestrian Games, Pan American Games, and Olympic Games and is the primary sport contact to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).

Photo Courtsey of Graeme Thom

“I am very appreciative of being offered this exciting role,” said Thom. “I have some extremely large shoes to fill with Will’s departure. He is legendary in his role as a Chef de Mission and High-Performance Director. It was a fitting testimonial that he was able to share in the USA successes at the recent World Championships. I will do my best to move up the curve as quickly as possible and hope my ten-plus years as a Chef D’Equipe in Eventing will act as a springboard for continued success in the future across all FEI disciplines. I look forward to meeting the staff and Team personnel very soon and am very eager to join the USEF organization.”

“Graeme’s extensive experience in high-performance sports operations and management coupled with his leadership and organizational skills makes him a great asset to the Federation,” stated Moroney. “I look forward to working with Graeme to strengthen and elevate high-performance equestrian sport in the U.S. across all international disciplines as we look to the future.”

US Equestrian President Tom O’Mara added, “We are excited that Graeme has joined our team and look forward to his leadership and contributions to USEF and equestrian sport.”