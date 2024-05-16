US Equestrian Announces Allocation of 2024 USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the host location of the new 2024 USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championship, which will take place at Morven Park International & Fall Horse Trials in Leesburg, Va. From Oct. 10-13, 2024. This new national championship will feature two divisions – the first for six-year-old horses competing at the CCI2*-S level, and the second for seven-year-old horses competing at the CCI3*-S level.



“For the past three years the Morven Park International & Fall Horse Trials has offered CCIYH3*-S and CCIYH2*-S divisions, providing an opportunity to support the pipeline of international-level eventing horses in the United States,” said Stacey Metcalfe, Executive Director & CEO of Westmoreland Davis Memorial Foundation, Inc./Morven Park. “This year, we are thrilled to be hosting the USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championships as a celebration of these athletes’ achievements and the next generation of equestrian sport.”



The aim of the USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championship is to further opportunities and recognition for upcoming and developing combinations working towards the highest levels of international eventing. The championship is intended to encourage the continued development and education of young horses in the U.S., while adding incentive for athletes bringing developing horses through the levels to further their career experience.



“It’s very rewarding for us to add these National Championship divisions and these championships will continue to drive growth and depth within the U.S. Eventing Program into the future,” said Leslie Law, USEF Emerging Athlete Coach. “We want to recognize the commitment and dedication it takes to develop and invest in the progression of a young sport horse and know this championship will be a great addition to the fall schedule at Morven Park.”



For more information on the 2024 USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championships, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director of Eventing Emerging & Development Programs, at [email protected].



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.