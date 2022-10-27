US Equestrian Announces Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team for Perrigo CPEDI3* at Tryon Fall Dressage 3

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four athlete/horse combinations selected for the Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team at the Perrigo CPEDI3* at Tryon Fall Dressage 3, which takes place Oct. 28-30, 2022.

The following combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

Fiona Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Jagger , her own 2012 Westphalian gelding

(Boston, Mass.) and , her own 2012 Westphalian gelding Genevieve Rohner (Park City, Utah) and Solitaer 40 , a 2007 Hanoverian owned by Kate, Craig, and Deena Shoemaker

(Park City, Utah) and , a 2007 Hanoverian owned by Kate, Craig, and Deena Shoemaker Andie Sue Roth (Sanger, Calif.) and Aniko , a 2006 Oldenburg gelding owned by Lisa Hellmer

(Sanger, Calif.) and , a 2006 Oldenburg gelding owned by Lisa Hellmer Cynthia Screnci (Boca Raton, Fla.) and Sir Chipoli, a 2007 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Volado Farms and Cynthia Screnci

The CPEDI3* will be held in conjunction with the national and CDI competition at Tryon Fall Dressage 3 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C.

Watch the Perrigo CPEDI3* at Tryon Fall Dressage 3 livestream on USEF Network.

Schedule | Results

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date with the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team by following USA Para Dressage on Facebook, USA Dressage on Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Use #USAParaDressage.