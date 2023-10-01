US Equestrian Announces 2024 Eventing Pathway Program Lists

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the Eventing Pathway Program Lists for 2024, including the Elite, Pre-Elite, Development, and Emerging Programs. In addition to these Eventing Pathway Program updates, several opportunities will be available in 2024 for both Program and non-Program athletes.

Eventing Elite Program List

The following athlete-and-horse combinations, listed in alphabetical order, have been named to the Eventing Elite Program List for 2024.

Will Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) and Off The Record , a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off The Record Syndicate

Eventing Pre-Elite Program List

The following athlete-and-horse combinations, listed in alphabetical order, have been named to the Eventing Pre-Elite Program List for 2024.

James Alliston (San Ramon, Calif.) and Karma , a 2014 Oldenburg mare owned by Alliston Equestrian and Ric Plummer

Membership is reviewed twice annually for the Eventing Elite and Pre-Elite Program Lists. View the updated criteria here.

Eventing Development Program List

The following athlete-and-horse combinations, listed in alphabetical order, have been named to the Eventing Development Program List for 2024.

Jenny Caras (Buckhead, Ga.) and Trendy Fernhill , a 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Elyse Eisenberg

(Buckhead, Ga.) and , a 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Elyse Eisenberg Mia Farley (Ocala, Fla.) and Phelps, a 2013 Thoroughbred gelding owned by David O’Connor

(Ocala, Fla.) and a 2013 Thoroughbred gelding owned by David O’Connor Cornelia Fletcher (Ocala, Fla.) and DHI Qyaracolle Z , a 2016 Zangersheide mare owned by Cornelia Fletch and Ann Wehrle

(Ocala, Fla.) and , a 2016 Zangersheide mare owned by Cornelia Fletch and Ann Wehrle Jacob Fletcher (North Little Rock, Ark.) and Fabian , a 2010 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Fletcher Farms

(North Little Rock, Ark.) and , a 2010 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Fletcher Farms Emily Hamel (Aiken, S.C.) and Corvett , a 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by Black Flag Option, LLC

(Aiken, S.C.) and , a 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by Black Flag Option, LLC Alyssa Phillips (Fort Worth, Texas) and Cornelius Bo, a 2014 Hanoverian gelding owned by Alyssa Phillips, and Oskar, a 2009 Holsteiner gelding owned by Julie Phillips and Alyssa Phillips

Updates have been made to the Development Program criteria. View the updated criteria here.

Eventing Emerging Program List

The following athletes, listed in alphabetical order, have been named to the Eventing Emerging Program List for 2024.

Julia Beauchamp Crandon * (Redwood City, Calif.)

* (Redwood City, Calif.) Alexandra Baugh (Lexington, Ky.)

(Lexington, Ky.) Molly Duda (Menlo Park, Calif.)

(Menlo Park, Calif.) Alexa Gartenberg (Gladwyne, Pa.)

(Gladwyne, Pa.) Cosby Green (Lexington, Ky.)

(Lexington, Ky.) Tommy Greengard (Malibu, Calif.)

(Malibu, Calif.) Maddie Hale (Lexington, Ky.)

(Lexington, Ky.) Ben Noonan (Ballwin, Mo.)

(Ballwin, Mo.) Meg Pellegrini (Wayne, Pa.)

(Wayne, Pa.) Cassie Sanger (Wilmington, Del.)

(Wilmington, Del.) Madison Temkin (Lexington, Ky.)

(Lexington, Ky.) Elsa Warble (Portola Valley, Calif.)

*Indicates that an athlete was talent-spotted for the program

View the criteria here.

Other Opportunities

The following opportunities will be available in 2024 for both Program and non-Program athletes to gain valuable team experience and further their development as U.S. athletes.

2024 Eventing European Development Tour

The 2024 Eventing European Development Tour will target three FEI Nations Cup opportunities with six athletes. The Tour is open to current USEF Emerging and Development athletes who are qualified for the CCI4*-S level as well as athletes that have been in either Program in the preceding three years (2021-2023).

Haras de Jardy (FRA) CCIO4*-NC-S, May 2-5, 2024*

Chatsworth International (GBR) CCIO4*-NC-S, May 17-19, 2024

Millstreet International (IRL) CCIO4*-NC-S, May 30- June 2, 2024

*pending approval of date change from the FEI

Athletes interested in the Tour should reach out to Emerging and Development Coach Leslie Law to review their plans for the remainder of the 2023 season and beginning of the 2024 competition season. If the athletes on the Tour are not able to fill complete Teams for the above competitions, then the process for adding team members not involved in the Programs will be released. Selection procedures are available here.

2024 Futures Team Challenge

The 2024 USEF Futures Team Challenge is administered by the USEF to complement the Eventing Pathway Programs. Selection to a team under this Challenge does not represent selection to a recognized U.S. team. This Challenge is designed to replicate the experience of competing within a team environment and thus is a training opportunity embedded within an existing competition.

Athletes will submit an application for consideration by the Pathway Working Group no later than February 24, 2024. Two teams of four combinations led by Chef d’Equipe/Technical Advisor Robert Costello and Emerging and Development Coach Leslie Law will be selected to contest unofficial, simulated team competitions, the first being at the Carolina International (CCI3*-S/CCI4*-S). Additional opportunities in the summer or fall may be added.

An application indicates athletes are committed to attend the pre-competition training taking place two days before the start of competition. Athletes must be prepared to run their horse for time and be able to produce a competitive result in the competition. More information on the Futures Team Challenge may be found here.

Untargeted Nations Cups

Selection for FEI Eventing Nations Cups that are not targeted by the Elite/Pre-Elite Program or the Tour will follow these procedures. All U.S. FEI-Registered Athletes have the opportunity to apply for the competitions; however, USEF will not be providing funding, apparel, or coverage of expenses for attending the competitions.

2025 Emerging Program

Applications for the 2025 Emerging Athlete Program will be available at the end of July 2024 for assessments sessions in September. Stay up to date on application availability and assessment locations on the Emerging Athlete page.

If you have any questions about the 2024 Elite and Pre-Elite Programs, please contact Gemma Stobbs, Director of Elite Program, at [email protected].

If you have any questions about the 2024 Emerging and Development Programs or other opportunities, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director of Emerging and Development Programs, at [email protected].

